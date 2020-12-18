For the Good of the Order by Timothy Ransom, PhD

Submitted by the DuPont Historical Society.

“For the Good of the Order; The Braget Farm and Land Use in the Nisqually Valley” by Dr. Timothy Ransom is now available for sale in the DuPont Historical Museum. “For the Good of the Order” is a story of the social, political and economic forces at play in the struggle over land use in western Washington State, as told from the perspective of the owners of a dairy farm on the Nisqually River Delta in southern Puget Sound.

Three generations of the Braget family farmed the Nisqually property with a love and affinity for the land that reflected the agricultural background of their Norwegian ancestry and the blood, sweat and tears they spilled there for almost 100 years. In 2002, trying to protect his family’s legacy, Kenny Braget sold the farm to the Nisqually Tribe knowing they valued and shared his love of the land.

New book by Dr. Timothy Ransom

Dr. Ransom developed policies and programs for the protection of Puget Sound’s waters and habitats for the state of Washington for fifteen years. He is an oral historian, photographer and naturalist, and has published extensively on the behavior of nonhuman primates, marine mammals and raptors.

Timothy Ransom, PhD will speak at the DuPont Historical Museum on Monday March 15, 2021 (in person if allowed or via Zoom) on the history of the Braget Farm. Save the date. More information will be provided in 2021.

Please contact the DuPont Historical Museum – duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com – for more information or to place your book order. Payment, Curbside pickup or mail arrangements will be made with you. Each copy sells for $29.95 plus 9.3% tax. The book is in softcover, 346 pages. This book is also available at other locations.