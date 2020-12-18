CPSD school board presents Community Leadership Award to Malcolm Russell

At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Clover Park school board presented a Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) Community Leadership Award to Malcolm Russell.

Russell is an active member of the Lakewood community and a CPSD parent. He is a member of the district’s Facilities Advisory Committee and led a citizens committee earlier this year that rallied community support for the district’s replacement levy.

His efforts and leadership helped the levy pass with 55 percent approval, which will allow the district to continue providing critical resources for students.

“It is a pleasure to recognize Malcolm Russell for his leadership and dedication,” said board President Dr. Marty Schafer. “He cares deeply about our district and the Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord communities.”

WASA’s annual Community Leadership Award program recognizes community members or groups for their outstanding contributions to education. Recipients are considered based on the following criteria: motivation, success, cooperation and coordination with local district, recognition by others and history of service.