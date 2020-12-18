295 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed Dec. 18

On Dec. 18, we confirmed 295 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 60s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Key Peninsula.

We have reported 4,724 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 523.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 337.4.

Our totals are 22,196 cases and 272 deaths.

Today’s case count includes previously unreported cases from the Thanksgiving testing rush but does not reflect increased Thanksgiving transmission.

Our record levels of testing before Thanksgiving helped catch many new cases. We’re monitoring our percent positive closely.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 504.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

Find more info on case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.

Find more information on schools.

Find more information on getting a COVID-19 test.

Find more information on how to gather with family safely.