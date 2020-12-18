1500 community members illuminate the Sound

Submitted by Dominique Watkins, Safe Streets.

Imagine community members walking through the streets, bundled up from the cold of December, anticipating the darkness that comes when the sun rolls away, but suddenly they turn the corner to find neighbors lining their sidewalks with dazzling, paper lanterns. This is the dream Safe Streets has for the night of December 21, the shortest and therefore darkest day of the year.

In the midst of an unusually anxious holiday season, Safe Streets felt everyone could use a night of joy and wonder. “We know people are struggling to feel connected, and that this is going to be a particularly difficult winter,” says Julia Mulliganiel, Safe Streets’ Development Associate.

On December 21, 1500 people will join together to illuminate neighborhoods, parks and businesses across Pierce County with luminaries. Participants are expected to light their sidewalks, driveways, and other areas of their neighborhood.

Safe Streets is providing households with all of the necessary materials. Generous local businesses have provided sponsorship to make the event happen, including Commencement Bank, Molina Healthcare and OBEE Credit Union. Additional funding is also provided by the City of Tacoma, Pierce County and the state of Washington.

Dominique Watkins, Safe Streets’ Communications Specialist, is looking forward to community members coming together to have a magical night while social-distancing.

“We’re hoping the luminaries can help bring light to neighborhoods and uplift anyone who might be feeling unhappy and lonely this year,” she says.

About the Safe Streets Campaign

Safe Streets is a Tacoma-based, locally founded nonprofit grassroots organization that strives to unite and inspire neighbors, youth, and businesses so they can build safe, healthy, and thriving communities. For more information about their neighborhood and youth empowerment programs, visit safest.org/.