What’s UP with Biz? Three Cheers for Cheers U.P. Bar & Grill

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Cheers U.P. Bar & Grill at 7102 27th St. W. will give away 300 whole frozen turkeys. The distribution will begin at 11 a.m. and last until all the turkeys are gone. Vehicles should enter from 27th Street and will exit onto Rochester Street West behind the restaurant.

“Time and time again, we continue to be amazed by the generosity of our U.P. businesses, many of whom have been significantly impacted by COVID themselves,” said Mariza Craig, Economic Development director for the City of University Place. “We are so grateful to Cheers U.P. for this act of selflessness to those families in our community who are struggling this year. What a great representation of the kind of special businesses we have here in U.P.”