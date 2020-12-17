The Steilacoom Historical Museum Store is Online

Our online Museum Holiday Store is open. We have more than 200 items posted for sale. They range from SHMA logo clothing to history books to toys and games and the woodworking of local artist Jim Anderson. There’s a whole host of Christmas-themed gifts, including angels, ornaments, Santas and table decorations.

Browse through the categories and shop from the comfort of your own home. There’s lots to see, so take a look at each category that pops up. Some items are limited in quantity so if you see a “Sold Out” note, we apologize for any inconvenience.

You will be called and emailed to set up a pick up time. December 23rd will be the last day to pick up orders for Christmas. Call Marianne at 253-209-5396 with any questions.

You can find the Museum Store at www.steilacoomhistorical.org. Or go directly to the Museum Store’s new Holiday Store section here.