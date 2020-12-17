Steilacoom’s Wet Plate Photography Club is in full swing 2020-12-17 By Steilacoom Historical School District Challenges won’t stand in the way of these students. SHS's Wet Plate Photography Club is in full swing – creating and maintaining relationships, allowing our students to pursue their talents, and keeping students and staff safe. Way to go, SHS! #steillyrocks @bigsteilly @Steillysports @shsd_tandl @ProjSafe_Sound @InspireSHSD pic.twitter.com/x27Z7zf444— Steilacoom Schools (@steillyschools1) December 14, 2020 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related