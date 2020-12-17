Passionate about parks? 2020-12-17 By Pierce County News Leave a Comment The Pierce County Parks Citizens Advisory Board is looking for a District 6 (Lakewood/DuPont area) volunteer. Passionate about parks? Apply for the district 6 volunteer position on the Parks Citizens Advisory Board. We're seeking a thoughtful & engaged representative from the greater Lakewood/Dupont area to advise on plans, budget, and policy decisions.Apply: t.co/IspMZoun1A pic.twitter.com/amocZIhu1m— Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) December 16, 2020 Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Related
