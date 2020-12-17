Mental health facility project applications filed with City of Lakewood

Project applications have been filed with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department for a facility that will provide health and mental health services. Following is a description of the applications and the process for review. The applications and listed studies may be reviewed at the offices of the City of Lakewood Community

Development Department, 6000 Main Street S.W., Lakewood, WA 98499.

APPLICATION NUMBER AND NAME: LU-20-00199 Emerald City Enhanced Services Facility CUP

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Development of new single story, +/-10,400sf building for Enhanced Services Facility which would provide health and mental health care services to a maximum of 16 residents

that may stay in the facility for a duration of up to 24 months.

PROJECT LOCATION: 11435 and 11417 Pacific Hwy SW (APN#0219122136; 0219122135) – Just north of Lakewood Ford.

ZONING: Transit Oriented Commercial (TOC)

PERMIT APPLICATION DATE: November 11, 2020

DATE APPLICATION DEEMED COMPLETE: December 14, 2020

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: December 18, 2020- January 18, 2021

All persons may provide written comments about the proposal to the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA. 98499. Comments must be received by 5 P.M. on January 18, 2021. Any person wishing to become a party of record or desire a copy of the determination should include the request with their comments. A party of record may appeal the Hearing Examiners determination to Superior Court.

TENTATIVE PUBLIC HEARING DATE: TBD

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Applicant: Huitt-Zollars; 1102 Broadway, Suite 301, Tacoma 98402; (253) 627-9131

City: Andrea Bell, Associate Planner. 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Contact: (253) 983-7814 or abell@cityoflakewood.us