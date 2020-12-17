Making a difference every day for kids experiencing homelessness

Homelessness adds a depth of complexity to surviving 2020 that most of us can’t begin to comprehend. Now, imagine how much more difficult that challenge is for kids trying to navigate distance learning while facing housing and food insecurities.

Metro Parks is providing support services for unhoused youth—arguably one of the populations hardest hit by the global pandemic—through our McKinney-Vento Camps. We’ve expanded our partnership with Tacoma Public Schools and a variety of community partners to offer McKinney-Vento Camps at both STAR and People’s Centers.

Watch the video to learn how our staff who are operating McKinney Vento Camps at STAR and People’s Center are providing stability for kids who are among the hardest hit by the impacts of the pandemic.

