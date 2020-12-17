Lakeview Light & Power’s ‘Be the Spark’ scholarship program

Submitted by Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power is now accepting applications for their “Be The Spark” Scholarship Program.

Three $2,000 scholarships are available to members or customers of Lakeview Light & Power, or a dependent child of a member or customer.

The scholarships will be applied to tuition, books, fees and supplies for coursework at accredited colleges, universities, technical colleges, and trade schools.

Applications and additional details are available online at lakeviewlight.com. The deadline to apply is February 15th 2021 at 5:30pm