Help shape the future of Orangegate Park

The community is invited to help Pierce County develop a plan for Orangegate Park in the Summit-Waller community. Currently it is 150 acres classified as undeveloped. The first phase of park improvements is expected to begin in 2023.

An online workshop is now open to voice your opinions to Pierce County Parks. The county is hosting an online workshop from now through Jan. 4, 2021. The workshop will review results from the October public survey, findings from the site assessment, and three new park options.

Attend the virtual online workshop at www.piercecountywa.gov/OrangegateParkProject.

“This is an opportunity for our community to share their input on improvements to a new county park in the Summit-Waller neighborhood,” said Roxanne Miles, Pierce County Parks director. “We are looking forward to building a park that balances safety improvements and the community’s desire for a natural park experience.”

For those without internet access, hardcopy workshop materials can be requested by contacting Tiffany Odell, senior planner, at 253-798-4254 or Tiffany.Odell@piercecountywa.gov.

Orangegate Park is an approximately 150-acre property located at the intersection of 84th Street East and 46th Avenue East. The property is divided by the Tacoma Water pipeline maintenance road, which will be developed as a multimodal trail in 2022-2023. Orangegate Park will include a trailhead for the Pipeline Trail.

In 2007, a park master plan was created, but was not implemented. Pierce County identified Orangegate Park as a priority for development in the 2020-2030 Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Plan, adopted in early 2020.