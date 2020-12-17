CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner receives Employer Patriot Award

Clover Park School District Superintendent Ron Banner was recently awarded an Employer Patriot Award from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). The award recognizes strong support for employee military service in the nation’s Guard and Reserve forces.

The Patriot Award honors efforts made to support Guard and Reserve members through a wide-range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families and granting leaves of absence if needed.

“We have a strong military connection here in Clover Park, and we understand the incredible sacrifices service members make every day to keep our nation safe,” Banner said. “I am honored to receive this award and proud to provide a working environment that allows Guard and Reserve members the flexibility they need to continue their service.”