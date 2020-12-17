267 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths confirmed Dec. 17

On Dec. 17, we confirmed 267 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A man in his 70s from Gig Harbor area. He had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma. She had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from the Gig Harbor area. He had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood. She had no known underlying health conditions

We have reported 4,698 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 520.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 335.6.

Our totals are 21,908 cases and 268 deaths.

Today’s case count includes previously unreported cases from the Thanksgiving testing rush but does not reflect increased Thanksgiving transmission.

Our record levels of testing before Thanksgiving helped catch many new cases. We’re monitoring our percent positive closely, and early signals are it’s decreasing. Our 14 day averages have also started dropping after the recent upward trend.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 498.3 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

