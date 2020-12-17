2021 Military and Baseball History Calendar from Buffalo Soldiers

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the National Negro Baseball League, the first viable black baseball league formed in 1920. Many people today are not even aware there were all black baseball teams.

To celebrate this milestone in black history, the Buffalo Soldiers Museum assembled a comprehensive baseball calendar, chronicling the fact that many of the black baseball players came out of the military after World War II.

Calendars are available on line for $20 and make great educational gifts.