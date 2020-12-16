Summit Heated Self Storage Opens in Tacoma

Submitted by Derek Hines.

Storage operation Summit Heated Self Storage announced today that it is now open. The business is located at 5104 104th Street East in the Summit area of Tacoma.

Summit Heated Self Storage features 843 units totaling 105,349 sq. ft. of rentable storage space. The storage facility offers both indoor storage units and outdoor access units, all of which are heated. The indoor units range in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. The outdoor access units range from 10 x 10 to 12 x 30 and have the added benefit of letting customers drive their vehicle up to the door of the storage unit for easy loading and unloading. There are also 79 RV storage/boat storage spaces ranging from 12 x 24 to 12 x 50.

Summit Heated Self Storage, Tacoma, Washington

The facility has several security features including 24-hour recorded video surveillance with 36 cameras throughout the property, pin-code keypads at all access points, and gated entry. Summit Heated Self Storage also offers wide-drive aisles for easy truck access, a covered loading & unloading area, and a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials. There are plans to offer U-Haul moving truck rental services in the future as well. Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.

The facility was designed by Stephen Bourne of Seattle-based Site + Plan + Mix LLC, and was developed and built by JPR Construction of Issaquah, WA. The operation is professionally managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington.

“Summit Heated Self Storage offers the type of premium, heated self-storage and RV storage that was lacking in this area of Tacoma,” commented Jeff Phillips, District Manager of West Coast Self-Storage. “We’re pleased that we have the opportunity to provide our brand of excellent service and storage knowledge to the community.”

West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 77 managed and owned locations with fifty-six stores in Washington, twelve stores in Oregon, and nine stores in California. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.