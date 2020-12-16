Puyallup Deputy Mayor John Palmer joins Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners

Puyallup Deputy Mayor John Palmer took his place on the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners at the Board’s Dec. 14 meeting. Palmer will represent the cities of Puyallup and Edgewood on the Board.

Palmer has served on the Puyallup City Council since 2011, and Puyallup voters recently re-elected him for another term running through the end of 2023. His fellow Councilmembers elected him Mayor in 2018 and 2019, and Deputy Mayor for 2020 and 2021. Before serving on the Council, Palmer served on Puyallup’s Planning Commission from 2008-2011 and served as its Chair for three years.

Palmer has lived in Puyallup for more than 25 years. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Washington State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Washington’s Dan Evans School of Public Affairs. Palmer works as a Senior Policy Advisor for the Environmental Protection Agency in Seattle and is a regular commuter on the Sounder train.

Departing the Pierce Transit Board is Edgewood Mayor Daryl Eidinger, whom the Board thanked at last night’s meeting for his six and a half years of service. Eidinger had represented Edgewood, Fife and Milton on the Board; a recent rearrangement of how board seats represent the communities in Pierce Transit’s service area changed this seat to represent Edgewood and Puyallup.

The nine-member Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners sets policy for the agency and oversees the actions of Pierce Transit’s Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Monday of each month at 4 p.m.