Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. to open by Dec. 18

Crews continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 5th Street near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General. The contractor plans to complete the track installation from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. by the end of this week, and open MLK Jr. Way to two-way traffic between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St. by Dec. 18.

Starting on Dec. 21, the track installation will move across 5th St. to 6th Ave. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.

Crews continue to install track on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St., and this work will continue until Dec. 30. The contractor also is installing track on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility. Crews may close the alley west of MLK Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 16th St. to work on the traction power substation on Dec. 15 and 16.

Looking ahead, crews plan to start installing a sewer line on Commerce St. from S. 9th St. to the crosswalk near the Theater District Station as soon as Jan. 4.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 3rd Street, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of December 14

Where

MLK Jr. Way from S. 5th St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.