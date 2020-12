From the Washington Department of Health’s Twitter deed… The #COVIDVaccine has arrived at WA hospitals and is now available to high-risk health care workers and people who live and work in long-term care facilities. Learn more about how the vaccine will be distributed: CovidVaccineWA.org

