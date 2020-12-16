Happening Thursday night: Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures in Tacoma for traffic shift

TACOMA – If the weather cooperates, travelers who use southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will be driving on a new roadway surface near Portland Avenue and East L Street during their Friday morning commute.

To move drivers on to the new roadway surface, contractor crews will shift all lanes of southbound I-5 during overnight hours of Thursday, Dec. 17. The following ramp and lane closures will be in place:

Up to two lanes closed on southbound I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road to East McKinley Way. Lane closures will begin at 10 p.m.

The SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close at 9 p.m.

When all lanes and ramps reopen at 6 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, travelers on southbound I-5 will be in a new lane configuration, driving on a new roadway surface.

Travelers are asked to pay attention to the reduced speed limit in the work zone and give crews the room they need to complete the traffic shift.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.