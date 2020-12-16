Classy Chassis’ Haunted Car Washes raises $3,500 for Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation

When Classy Chassis owner, Corey Campbell, wanted to offer local families a clean, safe and fun way to enjoy Halloween amidst the pandemic this year, he had no idea just how successful it would be! He and his team put together a 3-night event at two of their car wash sites, offering spooky entertainment with costumes, props, laser lights, music and more — with a portion of each admission to be donated to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation.

Campbell was absolutely blown away by the turn out at both locations — cars lined up around the block and waiting for an hour to enter, families shrieking and laughing and taking pictures and videos. And in the end, the community’s response and participation has allowed them present Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation a total donation of $3,500!