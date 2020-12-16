Caring for Kids Holiday Fair

Believe it or not we held our Holiday Fair! It was held at Clover Park High school in the two big gyms, which was great for social distancing along with masks. Instead of each family picking up their gifts and hams, each school organized to come and pick up their families’ gifts. With great work from a hard working crew, we were able to prepare the gifts for 1,851 kids on time for pick up by the schools. A special thank you goes to the Clover Park Kiwanis, Lake Louise Elementary School staff and the dedicated Caring for Kids Team. We want to thank Soundview Uniserv Council who donated the 630 hams for distribution.

Well it doesn’t end there. We are working on gifts for another 61 kids and there will probably be more by Christmas. Along with gifts we continue to fill clothing bank orders. In one day Clover Park High School ordered 22 pairs of new shoes for their students and their brothers and sisters. We also continue to fill orders for emergency food, school supplies and hygiene products. Color books and crayons have been given to seven different food banks and organizations. So far 885 sets have been delivered for distribution. With no paid staff all of the money we raise goes directly to help our kids in need!

Of course, fundraising and stocking our shelves continues to be a concern. We have cancelled our big fundraiser the Happy Hearts Dinner Auction on February 1st. If you would like to help us we would appreciate your support. carekids@comcast.net/253-279-9777/office address 237 Eldorado Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466