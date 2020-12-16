165 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Dec. 16

On Dec. 16, we confirmed 165 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 70s from Central Pierce County.

A woman in her 70s from Puyallup.

We have reported 4,712 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 522.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 336.6.

Our totals are 21,641 cases and 263 deaths.

Our record levels of testing before Thanksgiving helped catch many new cases. We’re monitoring our percent positive closely, and early signals are it’s decreasing and that cases may be leveling off.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 461.2 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

