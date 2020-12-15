Virtual Safe Shelter Summit set for Dec. 21

The Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness, in partnership with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, invites members of the community to participate in a virtual Safe Shelter Summit, from 10-11 am on Monday, December 21, National Homeless Persons Memorial Day.

Pierce County is at a critical point in addressing homelessness. This summit will:

Discuss and identify how to increase winter shelter availability, which has been impacted by COVID-19

Identify how to preserve existing shelters and increase shelter funding

Strategize and prioritize safety for people who are experiencing homelessness in our community

Identify short, middle, and long-range concerns for future discussion

Without action, more people will die. This is why the Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness is calling on all people impacted by homelessness to come together to combat this crisis.

We have invited people from:

Local Governments throughout Pierce County

Elected Officials

Law Enforcement

First Responders

Higher Education

K-12 Educators

The Medical Community

Human Services Providers

The Legal Community

The Philanthropic Community

Register for the event at pchomeless.org/. Tacoma Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness will solicit commitments from Summit participants three weeks after the event to spur ongoing community efforts.

For more information, please contact Kevin Glackin-Coley, Director of Special Projects, at kglackincoley@pchomeless.org.