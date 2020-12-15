TCC Classes Will Continue to Be Online and Hybrid for Spring Quarter

Tacoma Community College classes will continue to be held mostly online spring quarter. As with fall and winter quarter, a variety of online and hybrid options will be available to students, with some labs and clinicals held on campus.

The college also offers on-campus support services, which can more easily be expanded or contracted according to Pierce County’s Covid-19 status. Computer and digital support, library assistance, counseling and other services are currently available on campus, and TCC will be able to expand those offerings as the number of cases in Pierce County goes down.

“We look forward to the time when we can safely welcome our students back to the classroom,” said TCC President Ivan L. Harrell II, Ph.D. “Meanwhile, we want to do our part to lower transmission rates, and we believe it’s important to give students, faculty and staff a clear idea of what to expect through the end of the academic year.”

For more information about TCC’s Safe Start plans, please visit our website.