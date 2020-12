The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will hold a special virtual meeting on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 5:30pm, in lieu of the regularly-scheduled meeting date of December 24, which falls on the Christmas holiday.

The public is invited to attend this special meeting. Attend by phone at 253-215-8782, meeting code: 885 1267 7304. Download agenda here.

CTAG is an advisory Committee and no final disposition on any matter shall occur.