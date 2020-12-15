Honors, Awards and Scholarships – Primary, Elementary and Middle School

Submitted by Perry Newell.

THEY GOT ME… We shall return our attention during the month to Primary, Elementary and Middle School – Honors, Awards and Scholarships to as many people as can be reached. Because of the pandemic and other factors many of the resources may be lost. The interaction between students and teaching staff may be felt for years to come.

As a non-commercial organization we were not surprised to have this group First Grade grads ask us to look into awards for them and their parents.

Even schoolchildren are encouraged to compete for Honors, Awards and Scholarships, and financial aid is available to them for several purposes: attending camps or private schools, or as cash prizes for winning contests, or as college scholarships for future use. There are any number of ways to secure that type of assistance for children, and the following examples should be considered as representative of what you can locate.

“Explore the issue you most want the president and new Congress to address in 2021”

The competition is open to all students in grades 6-12. Grades 6-8 compete in the Middle School category, and grades 9-12 compete in the High School category. With cash prizes totaling $100,000 each year, C-SPAN awards prizes to the top 150 student documentaries, and over 50 teacher advisers. www.studentcam.org/

We the Future Contest – Sponsor: Constituting America – Amount: Varied based on class standing – Closing Date: September 2021 – Description: Contest is open to K-12 students, college students, law school students, graduate schools students, adults 25 years of age and older, and seniors 65 years of age and older. Contest is about the U.S. Constitution. Each age group has different requirements, so applicants should visit website for details. constitutingamerica.org/contest-categories/

NASA LANGLEY RESEARCH CENTER – Keep creating and keep submitting! U.S. K-12 students are invited to creatively visualize NASA’s science, technology, aeronautical, and human exploration activities in the virtual world in the 2021 NASA Langley Art Contest, using the theme “Virtually Everywhere.” The contest is open to all children grades K-12 attending public, private, parochial and homeschools who are residents of the United States, and children grades K-12 of U.S. military members stationed overseas. The submission period ends on Dec. 31 at midnight EST. Details: artcontest.larc.nasa.gov

Student Art Competition: 15th Amendment Digital Exhibit – The competition is open to all elementary, middle, and high school students, include homeschoolers. One entry is allowed per student. There is one Grand Prize and 1st and 2nd-place prizes for each school level: Student Art Competition: 15th Amendment Digital Exhibit | Digital files are due to whickox@watkinsmuseum.org by January 5, 2021. The digital exhibit will go live January 20. Details: www.watkinsmuseum.org/15th-digital

Parent and Family Digital Learning Guide – The new Digital Learning Guide includes information on how a competency-based learning approach supported by technology can help parents understand their child’s progress in school – and provide flexibility when working through potential school disruptions.

Learn more here: tech.ed.gov/publications/digital-learning-guide/parent-family/

Now available for nonprofit organizations: The National Endowment for the Arts Big Read Grant Opportunity. Apply for this grant between now and Jan. 27, 2021 to host your own community reading program designed around a single NEA Big Read book. www.arts.gov/about/news/2020/nea-big-read-grant-opportunity

Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest – Dreaming about a trip to the moon? Here’s your chance! NASA is challenging all K-12 students to write about a one-week expedition to the Moon’s South Pole. Describe your crew members and why they’re on the mission; gadgets and tech you need for your mission; and the technology you will leave behind for future astronauts. Enter the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest deadline by December 17 and you could win a trip to the Kennedy Space Center to see the Artemis-1 launch! Details: blog.ed.gov/2020/11/k-12-moon-pod-essay-contest/

Ellison Education Grants – The Ellison Education Grants were created to empower and support Washington State’s most effective, innovative and inspirational K- 12 public school teachers. Our goal is to support lifelong achievement and success of Washington State students. We do this by providing support to educators who select and design academic enrichment curriculum for students and or professional learning experiences relevant to their current practice. The Ellison Foundation supports the classroom teacher’s expertise in understanding their own professional learning needs and the needs of their students. The Ellison Foundation has awarded 52 grants and $218,100 in the last four years. The Ellison Foundation wishes to award at least 10 grants in the Spring of 2021 for the 2021 – 2022 school year. Grant amounts range between $1,000 and $10,000. APPLICATIONS ARE ACCEPTED JANUARY 4 THROUGH MARCH 27, 2021. Details: ellison-foundation.org/ellison-education

TRAVEL MORE SUSTAINABLY FOR A DAY TO CUT DOWN ON CO2 EMISSIONS. Upload a photo of yourself traveling greener by December 31st for the chance to win a $1,500 scholarship!

THE PROBLEM – The US could keep nearly 941 million metric tons of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere if we committed to cutting our yearly emissions from transportation in half. The good news is you can save several pounds of carbon emissions by switching up your ride for even just one day.

THE SOLUTION – Switch out a solo car ride with a carpool, walk, bike, or public transportation for a day to keep CO2 out of the atmosphere (and fewer vehicles on the road save lives as well!). Our goal through this campaign is to collectively save 10,000 lbs. of CO2. Details: www.dosomething.org/us/campaigns/go-there-greener

Paradigm Challenge – Deadline: 5/01/21 – Available to: Students up to the age of 18 – Award Amount: Up to $100,000 – The Paradigm Challenge is open to students up to the age of 18. You may work in a team or alone in creating an original and creative way to help solve real-life problems in homes, schools, communities, and/or around the world. Entries may come in the form of posters, videos, inventions, messages, community events, websites, mobile apps, or anything else that will help save lives. Additionally, you must submit a brief statement of your idea (140 characters or less) to qualify for this award. Details: www.projectparadigm.org

OPTIONS AND AWARDS FOR STUDENTS – Elementary school children may not know where they want to go to college or what they want to study but thinking about paying for college can be intimidating for their parents. So You Want To Go To College, Now What? Grades 6-12: readysetgrad.wa.gov/

College Bound Scholarship – The College Bound Scholarship program is an early commitment of state financial aid to eligible students who sign up in middle school and fulfill the scholarship pledge. Washington State 7th and 8th grade students may apply for College Bound if they meet one of the requirements. Deadline to complete the application is June 30 at the end of the student’s 8th grade year. Details: readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/college-bound-scholarship-program

President’s Environmental Youth Award – The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. Details:

www.epa.gov/education/presidents-environmental-youth-award

SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING AWARDS – For US and Canadian students in grades 7-12. Gold Portfolio Award recipients receive $10,000 scholarships. Details: www.artandwriting.org/

THE GLORIA BARRON PRIZE FOR YOUNG HEROES celebrates inspiring, public-spirited young people from diverse backgrounds all across North America. Each year, the Barron Prize honors 25 outstanding young leaders ages 8 to 18 who have made a significant positive difference to people and the environment. Winners received $10, 000. barronprize.org/

ExploraVision is a perfect STEM learning project for a virtual or in person collaboration. New for the 2020-2021 Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision competition, K-3 have a new project template and 4-6 teams have a choice to submit projects in two types of format to submit a project. For 4-12 grades, each project entry uses the standard ExploraVision project format* which must include an abstract, description, bibliography, five sample Web pages, and submit via online. Watch the format change overview video and see below for more information about the appropriate grade level categories. K-12: Winner’s Prize $10,000 – Brainstorming is a helpful and fun way to think of creative solutions to a problem. The theory is that by coming up with as many ideas as possible and not limiting your thinking, you’ll discover new, unusual and creative ideas. www.exploravision.org

Women’s Independence Scholarship – Application Deadline: Rolling – Women’s Independence Scholarship Program (WISP) was created in 1999 as by The Sunshine Lady Foundation.

We’re excited to launch the on-line application process this year and are looking forward to your submissions! wispinc.org/

ENGINEERGIRL ESSAY CONTEST – A contest dealing with engineering and its impact on our world. Usually, the announcement is posted in the fall with judging and winners announced in the spring or summer. You can enter this year’s contest or see past results. Students (both boys and girls) in grades 3-12 can submit. www.engineergirl.org/

Amazon Future Engineer is a comprehensive childhood-to-career program aimed at increasing access to computer science education for children and young adults from underserved and underrepresented communities. Elementary School – We are teaming up with BootUp Professional Development to bring Computer Science to more than 1,000 elementary schools across the US. Applications for school districts are now open! Middle & High School – Applications for free sponsorship of Middle and High School curriculum and teacher professional develop are now open for 2020-2021 school year through our providers Code.org & Edhesive. Scholarships & Internships – Get a $10,000/year scholarship towards an undergraduate degree in computer science and a guaranteed summer internship at Amazon. Applications open NOW through February 18th, 2021. www.amazonfutureengineer.com/

Girlpreneurs – The importance of girl empowerment work being do through building a dedicated mentorship program for girls. Powered by role models and entrepreneurs from all fields, the interactive event series will introduce girls to entrepreneurship, of all kinds, and aims to cultivate the doer, maker, innovator spirit in these leaders of tomorrow. www.womenyoushouldfund.com/girlpreneurs/

Doodle 4 Google Competition – Award Amount: $30,000 – Students in grades K-12 are invited to take part in the Doodle 4 Google contest, and create a doodle that tells the world

From crayons to clay, graphic design, or even food, young artists can utilize any materials to bring their creation to life. Like all Google Doodles, each doodle must incorporate the letters G-o-o-g-l-e. One national winner will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship.

Use your imagination to create a Google Doodle based on what kindness means to you. Students can work with any materials they want, but all doodles must be entered using the entry form. Parents and teachers can mail us the completed entry form or submit it online as a .png, or .jpg.

The National Winner’s artwork will be displayed on Google.com for one day. He or she will also receive a $30,000 college scholarship; a $50,000 technology package for their school/non-profit organization; a trip to Google headquarters in California; Google hardware, and fun Googley swag. The four National Finalists, who do not become the National Winner, will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery. Each National Finalist will receive a $5,000 scholarship, a trip to Google headquarters in California, Google hardware, and fun Googley swag. All state and territory winners will have their doodles featured on the Doodle for Google gallery, Google hardware, and an assembly celebration at their school, as well as fun Googley swag. For more information or to apply, please visit the scholarship provider’s website. SAVE THE DATE! Doodle for Google submissions open on January 11th, 2021. Details:

doodles.google.com/intl/en_us/d4g/

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE… Young Scholars Program – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. www.jkcf.org

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards/

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children age 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

The Interdependence Hexagon Project… is an all-volunteer non-profit community arts organization based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA, that began in 2006. The Project is managed by a dedicated group of artists, educators and friends who join with others in various parts of United States and the world.

We invite young people, adults and communities worldwide to: REALIZE social and global challenges facing the world today and use art as a vehicle to REIMAGINE how these challenges can be addressed through critical thinking, research and creative expression. We invite participants to RECONSIDER their civic responsibilities in a world that is increasingly interconnected and interdependent at local, regional, national and global levels. Details: hexagonproject.org/

Seattle Storm Partners With Nike to Help Grow Sport for Girls in The Greater Puget Sound Region

It may be too late this year, but you should know… The second season of Game Growers tips off with the opportunity for even more 13-year-old girls across the country to help their peers play – and love – sports. Details: storm.wnba.com/news/seattle-storm-partners-with-nike-to-help-grow-sport-for-girls-in-the-greater-puget-sound-region/

Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award – Sponsor: From the Top – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Closing Date: January 4, 2021 – Description: Award is open to classical instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers between the ages of 8 through high school juniors. This is the second deadline. Deadline III is March 15, 2021. Details: fromthetop.org/apply/scholarship-opportunity-jack-kent-cooke-young-artist-award/

Young Filmmakers Contest – Sponsor: One Earth Film Festival – Amount: Up to $1,000 – Closing Date: January 5, 2021 – Description: Contest is open to students in grades 3 through college (ages 8 and up) from the United States. Student must create a film on one of many given topics related to the Earth. Details: www.oneearthfilmfest.org/contest-details/

Carson Scholars – Sponsor: Carson Scholars Fund – Amount: $1,000 – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholars program is open to students in grades 4-11 who excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities. Applications must be requested by school officials. Applicant must have at least a 3.75 GPA. Details: carsonscholars.org/scholarships/prospective-scholars/

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Scholarship – Sponsor: Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: January 15, 2021 – Description: Scholarships are open to students who have attended school in Santa Barbara County (California) for at least four of the six years between grades 7-12 and plan to attend full-time at a Title IV approved institution in the next academic year. Applicant must be a U.S. citizen, permanent resident, or AB 540 eligible. Details: www.sbscholarship.org/apply/

The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activity, which has been asked to supply to newspapers and community bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards and insightful advice. Details: www.educatingouryouth.org