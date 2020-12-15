Bates: Announcing new Virtual Student Services

Bates Technical College’s Student Services department now has a dedicated webpage where you can access live assistance. Beginning Monday, Dec. 14 at 8 a.m., current students, prospective students, and anyone with a question about enrollment and admissions, or financial aid and special funding resources, can log into a virtual lobby and get live help.

Visit Virtual Student Services.

Vice President of Student Services Steve Ashpole says, “Our priority is keeping our college community healthy and safe while supporting students’ educational endeavors with access to student services they need to succeed. With this new setup, I’m confident we found the right balance of avoiding the potential spread of COVID by having as few people on campus as possible and providing the necessary student services virtually and safely.”

The virtual lobbies are open Monday- Thursday , 8 a.m.-4 p.m., with holiday closures following the college calendar. Using the links on the webpage, students can drop in without an appointment and access staff for assistance. Students may also contact the offices via email or phone, also listed on the webpage.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.