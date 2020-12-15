225 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed Dec. 15

We cleared our case count backlog yesterday and transitioned to the new data management system, Leo, last week.

On Dec. 15, we confirmed 225 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, both with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 70s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

We have reported 4,788 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 530.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 342.

Our totals are 21,479 cases and 261 deaths.

We are not yet seeing increases we can attribute to Thanksgiving gatherings. We expect to see any increases by the end of this week.

Increases in testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 391 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

