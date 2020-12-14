PLU’s MBA program named one of the nation’s best by The Princeton Review

By Veronica Craker, Marketing & Communications

The PLU School of Business’s MBA program has been named one of the nation’s most outstanding business schools, by The Princeton Review®. The education services company chose the school for its list “Best Business Schools for 2021”.

The PLU MBA program is founded on the cornerstones of leadership, creative innovation, global awareness and ethical responsibility. It is designed for both business and non-business majors. The program offers a small class size and can be completed in as little as nine months.

“We recommend PLU as an excellent choice for an aspiring MBA,” said Rob Franek, The Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. “What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences. For our 2021 list we tallied surveys of more than 17,800 students at 244 business schools.”

The Princeton Review polled students and administrators to rate institutions on a scale from 60 to 99. The rating categories include Academic Experience, Admissions Selectivity, Career, Professors Interesting, and Professors Accessible. Among the ratings in the PLU profile are scores of 95 for Professor Accessibility and 83 for Academic Experience.

One element that repeatedly stood out in the survey was the 10-day international trip requirement that is included in the cost of tuition. Recent destinations include France, Spain, China, Dubai, Taiwan, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, and Peru. Students describe the experience as “amazing” and cite it as a major asset to the program.

“One of the unique things about the MBA is the included International Experience, a required 10-day program which allows students to see firsthand the business environment in a different country and region,” said Mark Mulder, dean of the School of Busines s. “We meet with executive teams from industry and have an opportunity to understand business and culture.

The complete list can be found at princetonreview.com/best-business-schools .

