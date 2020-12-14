Letter: Please join me for my final in-district meeting

Submitted by Doug Richardson, Pierce County Council Chair, District 6.

I hope you will join me for my annual in-district Pierce County Council meeting, which will be held Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m.

At the meeting we will hear updates from:

Town of Steilacoom Mayor Ron Lucas

City of Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson

City of DuPont Mayor Ron Frederick

Anderson Island Citizens Advisory Board Chairman Dave Albertson

There will also be an update from the Performance Audit Committee with a report on the county’s interpreter services study, facilitated by Bill Vetter, senior legislative analyst.

Under the Pierce County Charter, the County Council holds at least one meeting per year in each of its seven council districts. This is done to make us more accessible to the residents we represent, and to identify topics of interest for our respective districts.

In pre-COVID times, this meeting would have been held in person in District 6. However, due to current circumstances and the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” proclamation that prohibits in-person meetings, the 2020 District 6 in-district meeting will be virtual.

This also means you don’t have to leave the comfort of your home to join me!

Participate by watching the meeting live online at piercecountytv.org or via cable on Comcast channel 22, Click! channels 22/522 HD, or Rainier Connect channels 22/513 HD.

Don’t have access to a computer? Join the meeting by calling 253-215-8782 and use WebID 976-6178-7423.

I look forward to “seeing” you Dec. 16, 2020 at 5 p.m. for my last in-district meeting representing the Mighty 6th!

Want to stay in the loop on council business? Bookmark our Pierce County Council website and review the “What’s on the Agenda?” section to see what meetings are scheduled for the coming week.