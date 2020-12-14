Inslee proclamation halts Pierce County Council’s effort to terminate health department agreement

TACOMA, WASH.—We are glad the Governor intervened (link to MyNorthwest.com story) to ensure Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department can focus on bringing COVID-19 under control, for all Pierce County residents.

His action to place a pause on any change to the governance structure of a joint city-county health department or district means we can put all of our attention on saving lives, educating people about how to prevent COVID-19, and supporting Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. We will continue to stay focused on COVID-19 no matter what.

We are grateful to the many residents, community partners, health care providers, and elected officials who support our agency in remaining an independent, neutral, public health department.