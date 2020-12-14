194 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed Dec. 14

We have cleared our case count backlog and transitioned to the new data management system, Leo.

On Dec. 14, we confirmed 194 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

We have reported 4,829 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 535.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 344.9.

Our totals are 21,254 cases and 259 deaths.

We are not yet seeing increases we can attribute to Thanksgiving gatherings. We expect to see any increases by the end of this week.

Increases in testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 343.7 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

