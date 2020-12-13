Promising Futures: Clover Park High School senior Vanessa Ramirez

Our Promising Futures feature student this week is Clover Park High School senior Vanessa Ramirez.

After applying at the early decision deadline, she received a $92,000 scholarship from St. Martin’s University. She found out about the scholarship when she opened her acceptance letter. “When I found out, my mom hugged me and then we jumped up and down like they do in the movies,” she said.

Vanessa wants to major in education with the intention of becoming an elementary school teacher. “I’ve always loved kids,” she said. “I feel like being a teacher and helping them really brings everything together for me.”

She loves math and has been a member of the Latino Unidos Club at CPHS since her freshman year. She decided to apply to St. Martin’s while doing a performance for the club at the school’s campus last year.

“Seeing the diversity and all of the students happy and cheering for us really made me feel welcome,” she said.