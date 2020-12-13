Lakewood Water District’s 2021 Budget to be presented Dec. 17 to Board

The final 2021 Budget of the Lakewood Water District will be presented to the Board of Commissioners for review and discussion at a Regular Public Meeting to be held on December 17, 2020, commencing at 3:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted via Microsoft Teams.

Consult our website at www.lakewoodwater.org for further information as we approach the date of the meeting. Any additional questions and/or comments concerning the District’s 2021 Draft Budget can be directed to the Finance Director by calling (253) 588-4423 or writing to Finance Director, Lakewood Water District, 11900 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA, 98499-1412.

This year’s budget reflects the theme of, “Effectively Operating and Progressing in an Economically Challenging Environment,” outlining the projected operational and maintenance activities and the investment of over 99,000 employee hours maintaining our system reliability to the highest level for the 69,000 people we serve in the District’s retail service boundary. The District also provides water service to four wholesale customers in eastern Pierce County and the Town of Steilacoom. Wholesale revenues. in conjunction with the District’s management of expenses and the Board of Commissioners direction to avoid an increase during these unprecedented times at all practical costs, have resulted in no rate increase planned for 2021.

This budget will also reflect a large capital project schedule and the projected Replacement & Rehabilitation (R&R) projects for 2021, with continued emphasis on our 50-year R&R Program to replace an aging water transmission main infrastructure.

District customers are encouraged to go to the website for additional information at www.lakewoodwater.org. As always, the Lakewood Water District places a major emphasis on providing dependable delivery of its safe, reliable drinking water to each home and business in Lakewood and to our wholesale water customers.