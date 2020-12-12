Pierce County District Court suspends jury trials

The Pierce County District Court remains committed to taking important steps to protect public health while ensuring continued access to justice and essential court services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 23, 2020 the Court issued an order suspending all criminal and civil jury trials through January 11, 2021. District Court obtains jurors from the Pierce County Superior Court.

Due in part to the Governor’s extension of restricting gatherings and Superior Court’s order suspending jury trials, the District Court will postpone criminal and civil jury trials until at least March 1, 2021.

The public is encouraged to communicate with Pierce County District Court as follows:

By Calling: 253-798-7487 Using live chat: piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court By email: PCDISTCRT1@piercecountywa.gov

About Pierce County District Court:

Pierce County District Court is the second largest District Court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens and visitors of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with 8 Judges and 103 court and probation employees. There are two sites where court activities are held; the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, and the District Court Resource Center 925 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma.? For more information, please visit our website at www.piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court.