The difference between good hot cocoa bombs and excellent ones, Lisa Holmgren found, was about a half-inch. In the two-inch hot cocoa bomb mold, the Steilacoom bakery owner found she could fit some marshmallows into her chocolate orbs. More marshmallows means a better hot cocoa experience. She wanted to go bigger. She upsized to a […]

