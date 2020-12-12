Lions to host drive-through Crab Feed in 2021

Happy Holidays from the Lakewood First Lions Club, which hopes that you and yours are doing well, despite the awful pandemic that we are all enduring. We appreciate your past participation in our Crab Feed and Dance, and hope that you will join us for our 2021 version of dining on these delicious crustaceans (dancing must wait until the pandemic is over!).

Our Lions Club would like to offer you a drive-through dinner as an alternate way to enjoy our Crab Feed hospitality.

Menu: a whole crab, clam chowder, cold slaw, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and a corn muffin.

Place: Drive-through pickup at Lakewood’s Steilacoom Park

Time: Mid-afternoon on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Price: Around $50, payed in advance through PayPal

All proceeds go towards improving our Lakewood community.

If interested, please contact Eric Warn at ewarn6234@aol.com for further details.