CPSD Staff Spotlight: Tillicum counselor Jill Gilliom

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Tillicum Elementary School counselor Jill Gilliom. She is currently in her 21st year at the school.

Before becoming a school counselor, Jill worked in child and family mental health services. The more parent-friendly hours of a career in education encouraged her to become a school counselor.

She moved from Whatcom County to take her current job at Tillicum and has been happy at the school ever since.

“What I really like about this job is that it is a mix between being a social worker and a counselor,” she said. “I love working with the kids and the enthusiasm they show for coming to school and how excited they are to talk to each other.”