Tacoma-Based Amara Among Statewide Recipients of 2020 Child Injury Prevention Award

Safe Kids Washington and Washington’s Child Passenger Safety Program today announced this year’s recipients of the 2020 Child Injury Prevention Awards, including Amara, a Tacoma-based child welfare organization. The award honors individuals or organizations for outstanding work in keeping children safe from injury. Each year nearly 3,000 Washington children age 0-19 are seriously injured or die due to preventable injuries.

“Washington has many heroes working across the state to make sure communities and families have the information and resources they need to keep our children safe and healthy,” said Will Hitchcock, with the Washington State Department of Health. “This year’s honorees exemplify the work that goes on community to community, that saves and protects our children.”

Awardees include Amara for being an outstanding injury prevention partner.

In 2016 Amara, which provides services to foster children and their families, began offering Car Seat Awareness classes for their child transporters. Amara continued to offer classes through 2019, but realized there was a need outside their organization. In late 2019 Amara expanded the program to ongoing classes at both its Pierce and King County locations. “At Amara, when we talk about providing safe spaces for children, we include their physical safety in vehicles as well,” said Ross Hiranaga, director of children’s services. To date, Amara has hosted the training of 200 child transporters.

Amara was one of nine honorees, which also included the following for their outstanding performance:

Ranch and Home, Kennewick, Injury Prevention Partner

Rachel Whitney, Safe Kids Benton-Franklin Counties, Injury Prevention Advocate

Erica Littlewood, Whatcom-Skagit Counties, Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) Instructor

Briana Glover, Everett, Child Passenger Safety Technician

Stacy McShane, Snohomish County, Child Passenger Safety Technician

Lynnwood Police Department, Child Passenger Safety Team

Kathy Kruger-Safety Restraint Coalition, Special Achievement Award

Shawneri Guzman, Snohomish County, Safe Kids Coordinator

Cesi Velez, project manager, Washington Child Passenger Safety, said, “The passion and commitment of everyone in the child safety movement is inspiring, and they make our communities safer for our children, every day. We are humbled to honor this year’s recipients for their leadership and example of going above and beyond to protect our children.”

Parents wishing more information about child passenger safety can visit www.wacarseats.com.

The Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov) is your sources for a healthy dose of information.