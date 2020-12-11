Steilacoom Town Administrator Dec. 11 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – January 5, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Planning Commission – December 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82682640815



(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Planning and Community Development :

Public Notices for Applications:

On a trial basis, we are posting public notices for development applications on the Town’s official website at

townofsteilacoom.org/. Current applications are:

1. Final Plat approval for Norberg Estates Phase II

2. Comprehensive Plan revisions and zoning of the mill site at 4302 Chambers Creek Road.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 64 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and other patrol incidents:

54 medical aid responses

15 suspicious circumstance/security checks

5 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

13 traffic stops

1 incident of parking enforcement

Crimes against persons:

No events to report

Crimes against property:

2 incidents of burglary

1 incident of motor vehicle hit and run

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on vactoring catch basins, open ditch maintenance, blowing sidewalks, and attending pesticide training along with other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew conducted a planned power outage to energize the new cable installed on Stevens Street; disconnected power for homes in the 1500 block of Nisqually Street and 300 block of Puyallup Street; assisted the Water/Sewer crew; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed maintenance activities at Well #4 and at the Roe Street storage tanks; replaced a water meter in the 1900 block of Starling Street; assisted the Electric crew energizing new lines on Stevens Street; began data collection for the Water Use Efficiency Report as required by the State Department of Health; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on grounds maintenance and leaf removal and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

2020 Holiday Toy & Gift Drive

We are making Holiday wishes come true for SHSD families needing a little extra help this holiday season. This program is proudly sponsored by STEILACOOM KIWANIS FOUNDATION.

1. Is your family in need of a little extra help with gifts this holiday season ??

The Steilacoom Kiwanis Foundation is sponsoring the 2020 Holiday Toy/Gift Drive, for families within the school district experiencing financial hardship.

If you have children aged 18 or younger living in the home, we’d love to help support you this holiday. See application link here and details: forms.gle/6J1J4M27qHExtJ2A7

Apply by Tuesday, December 15.

2. Join us and Sponsor a Child (Gift) or Donate for a gift ? :

Thank you for helping sponsor a local child/family. Together, we can make a huge difference!

forms.gle/JLC8NXeFiyTMs5Z17

Any questions may be directed to Loujanna “LJ”Rohrer at (253) 720-2045 or jeffreylrohrer@msn.com.

COVID-19 Resources:

A study is available for in-home COVID testing in Pierce County (scanpublichealth.org/)

Helping Researchers and Public Health Leaders Track the Spread of Coronavirus

To slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), we need to learn more about it. The SCAN study is providing free at-home testing for COVID-19. The findings will help our research partners, including Public Health – Seattle & King County and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, keep people informed and make the best possible, data-driven decisions to protect our community.

Enroll online anytime, and we will deliver a test kit to you within about 24 hours.

Washington Exposure Notifications – WA Notify

Washington Exposure Notifications (also known as WA Notify) is a new tool that works through smartphones, without sharing any personal information, to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. It is completely private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go.

WANotify: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/WANotify

Isolation versus Quarantine differences from CDC/DOH:

www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/CaseInvestigationsandContactTracing/IsolationandQuarantineforCOVID19