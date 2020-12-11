Pierce County Council maintains focus on public safety, public health in mid-biennium budget adjustment

The Pierce County Council made significant investments in public safety, human services and public health heading into the second year of the previously approved 2020-2021 Pierce County Biennial Budget.

In a mid-biennial budget adjustment adopted Dec. 8, 2020 Council dedicated $4 million for the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to help cover costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The money is conditional on the federal government not providing additional financial support in 2021.

Council also dedicated $1.75 million to purchase dash and body cameras for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department to outfit its deputies.

“Council remains committed to public safety, as noted through its allocation to purchase dash and body cameras to establish this new program within the department,” Council Chairman Doug Richardson said.

An additional $230,000 was earmarked for release in July to fund six new staff positions to assist with the public records aspect of the program.

Council appropriated $1.36 million for the Medical Examiner’s Office in a continued effort to equip the office with modern-day technology. Most of the funds will be used to purchase a new X-Ray machine and CT Scanner.

An additional Superior Court Judge position was also funded with the budget adjustment.

The county’s $2.4 billion biennial budget was adopted by Council at the end of 2019. In its adoption Council approved spending and estimated revenue collections for two years. As required by law, Council must complete a mid-biennium review and modification for the second year of the budget cycle.