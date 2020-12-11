Lifetime learners

By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

I love to learn. I want to grow intellectually, to keep my brain healthy, to challenge my preconceptions, and to be better prepared to do my job. Learning helps me be ready for the challenges that lie ahead and makes me a better person. Beyond work, I am currently reading How to Behave so Your Dog Behaves to get ready from our new puppy who arrives at the end of month!

So, to increase awareness about the strategic value of learning in organizations, I happily declared December 7-11, 2020 as Employee Learning Week in conjunction with the Association of Talent Development (ATD). Employee Learning Week is an opportunity for us to demonstrate a commitment to talent development and showcase the important link between developing your skills and achieving organizational results.

Developing talent is more important now than ever. At the County we are committed to creating a highly skilled workforce, knowing that growing our employees improves the level of performance in our organization. When you improve your knowledge and gain new skills you are adding to our ability to serve our residents.

This designated week also allows us the chance to showcase the learning that has already been undertaken this year – despite the significant challenges we faced both professionally and personally.

In 2020, we had more employees take greater advantage of learning opportunities than before COVID hit. In total, we completed more than 7,000 courses. Classes moved online and we were able to hold over 200 classes virtually, resulting in nearly 2,000 employees trained in various topics and subjects.

The top 3 “learners” in the County were Sarah Mitchell, Kara Kerrone and Charrie Haryward, and they will each receive a copy of Simon Sinek’s book The Infinite Game. They have certainly demonstrated an infinite mindset and dedication to learning and developing.

We also had top learning departments:

District Court Took most advantage of learning this year

Parks/Rec Highest percentage of employees trained

PPW Completed the greatest number of courses

2020, with all it’s challenges, has put a premium on leadership, innovation, and adaptation – in the County and throughout our world. I’d like to give a big shout out to the County’s Bronze Level Leaders in the County. You may recall that we launched a three-tiered Leadership Certification Program launched on January 1, 2020. The first level to complete is the Bronze Level, then the Silver Level and, lastly, the Gold Level.

Our training team has created many ways for you to continue learning and developing in 2021. In addition to a myriad of virtual classes, some of the newer programs include:

The Mentorship Program – both as a mentor or mentee

Book clubs

Participating in interview panels

To find out more about how you can be a lifetime learner, reach out to Organizational Development and Training at PCHRTraining@piercecountywa.gov.

Thanks for reading.

First published on the Pierce County website.