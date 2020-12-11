“Jay Inslee kept all of us stuck in lockdown. … I want to get my (college) paid for. I want to make sure my parents don’t have to pay for anything.”
Source: Former Puyallup basketball star Taki Uluilakepa now in Utah | Tacoma News Tribune
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
“Jay Inslee kept all of us stuck in lockdown. … I want to get my (college) paid for. I want to make sure my parents don’t have to pay for anything.”
Source: Former Puyallup basketball star Taki Uluilakepa now in Utah | Tacoma News Tribune
Leave a Reply