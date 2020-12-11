Expert panel focuses on extended care of a loved one

Long-term care is commonly associated with seniors, but younger adults are increasingly finding themselves in need of services following an accident, unexpected illness or chronic condition. Whether you’re a resident in a long-term care facility or are receiving services in the comfort of your own home, it’s important to know what resources and options are available to you.

“Options for the Future: Living Choices for Older Adults & People with Disabilities” is a free informational opportunity to learn about the wide variety of services and supports in Pierce County. A panel of local experts will address topics including in-home care, adult day programs, geriatric care management, elder law, adult family homes, assisted living, skilled nursing homes, memory care, Medicare, Medicaid and more.

This workshop will be offered twice in January, both online and by telephone:

Saturday, Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.

Online: bit.ly/3f1Rr3W

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 949 9962 5589

Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Online: bit.ly/3lEJRhZ

Telephone: 253-215-8782 or 888-788-0099

Webinar ID: 979 8468 3309

Long-term care services include medical and non-medical care for people living with a chronic illness or disability. Most long-term care services assist people with activities of daily living (ADLs) such as dressing, bathing and using the restroom. This type of care can be provided at home, in the community or a facility.

“When it comes to long term care options, we are very lucky to live in Pierce County,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “Whether because of a sudden accident, illness or chronic condition, families and individuals often encounter the need for some form of long-term care. There are many options that can seem confusing, especially when families must make choices in a crisis. Knowing how to tap into community resources in advance, and pay for them, is crucial.”

The event is sponsored by Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources and the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County. Additional information will be sent to participants upon registration. To learn more about this workshop, call the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.