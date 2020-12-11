The City of DuPont Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 7:00 pm, has been canceled. The Finance & Governance, Planning and Public Works and the Public Safety Council Committees for December 15th
and 16th have also been cancelled. Meetings will resume in January 2021.
City of DuPont cancels upcoming meetings
