City of DuPont cancels upcoming meetings

The City of DuPont Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 7:00 pm, has been canceled. The Finance & Governance, Planning and Public Works and the Public Safety Council Committees for December 15th
and 16th have also been cancelled. Meetings will resume in January 2021.

