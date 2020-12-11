469 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed Dec. 11

Expect fluctuations in our daily case count reports into the weekend. We launched a new data management system, Leo, on Thursday. The 14-day average case count offers you the most reliable look at disease rate in our community until after the Leo launch.

On Dec. 11, we confirmed 469 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, all with underlying health conditions:

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Lakewood.

We have reported 4,502 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 499.1. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 321.6.

Our totals are 20,087 cases and 259 deaths.

More people are seeking testing at Pierce County’s mobile sites throughout the county and other testing locations. The sharp increase in recent testing volume can create delays in processing and reporting.

Washington State Department of Health has resumed reporting negative test results, and we’ve resumed updating the weekly positivity rate.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 376.5 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy of our metrics.

