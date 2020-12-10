Tacoma Link rail repair at Pacific Ave. and E. 21st St occurs during weekend of Dec. 11 at night

On the existing Tacoma Link system, crews will repair rail at Pacific Avenue and E. 21st St. this weekend, Dec. 11 – 13 at night. Work hours are Dec. 11 from 10:30 pm to 8 am, Dec. 12 from 6:30 pm to 8 am, and Dec, 13 from 6:30 pm to 3 am. To reduce impacts to businesses and the travelling public, Sound Transit obtained a noise variance from the City of Tacoma to do this work at night. Link will continue to operate during the day. A lane of traffic will be open in all directions at the Pacific Ave and E. 21st St. intersection.

For the Hilltop Tacoma Link project, crews will continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 5th Street near Kaiser Permanente and Tacoma General. The contractor plans to pull rail into this area on Wed, Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. Please allow extra time to reach your appointment – thank you.





Crews continue to install track on MLK Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. and on E. 25th St. near the Operations and Maintenance Facility. The contractor may close the alley west of MLK Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 16th St. to work on the traction power substation on Thursday, Dec. 10. Last week, the contractor opened MLK Jr. Way southbound from 6th Avenue to S. 9th St. Track is installed on the west side of MLK Jr. Way in this area.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 3rd Street, S. 17th Street, S. 18th Street, and E. 25th Street.

When

Week of December 7

Where

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure. Then street closure on E. 25th St. between E. G St. and McKinley Ave. this week.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 5th St. to Division Ave – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 17th St. to S. 19th St. – street closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.