Pierce College recognized for excellence in marketing

Pierce College’s marketing efforts were recently recognized by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) for excellence in design and communication. NCMPR’s annual Medallion Awards competition is exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.
The college was up against strong competition from community and technical colleges throughout District 7, which is comprised of Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Yukon Territory. Medallion Awards are judged by marketing and public relations professionals from community and technical colleges around the country.
Pierce College took home a record-breaking number of honors this year, earning four Gold Medals, five Silver Medals, and four Bronze medals. “Our team works so hard throughout the year, and it means a lot to be recognized by our peers for our efforts in design and communication, especially as we continue to perform our work remotely due to COVID-19,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Brian Benedetti. “I’m so proud of our team.”
Check out our award-winning work:
Gold Medals
- Postcard (single or series): Library Virtual Resources Pocket Guide (PDF)
- Computer-generated illustration: Working from Home graphic (PDF)
- Radio Advertisement (single or series): Summer at Pierce Pandora radio ad
- Communication Success Story or Crisis Communication Campaign: COVID-19 Crisis Communication Plan (PDF)
Silver Medals
- Academic Catalog or Class Schedule: Spring 2020 Possibilities bulletin (PDF)
- Microsite: Student Support Center
- Interior Signage/Displays (single or series): Homeland Security Emergency Management retractable banner
- Special Event or Fundraising Campaign: 2020 Employee Recognition Event
- Social Media or Online Marketing Campaign: Virtual Tours and Information Sessions campaign (PDF)
Bronze Medals
- Book or Specialty Publication: 2020-21 Student Handbook (PDF)
- Flyer (single or series): Career Pathways Workshops flyer (PDF)
- Television/Video Advertisement (single or series): Realize your Possibilities TV ad
- Digital Ad: BTECH digital ads (PDF)
Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.