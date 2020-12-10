Pierce College recognized for excellence in marketing

Pierce College’s marketing efforts were recently recognized by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) for excellence in design and communication. NCMPR’s annual Medallion Awards competition is exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

The college was up against strong competition from community and technical colleges throughout District 7, which is comprised of Washington, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and the Yukon Territory. Medallion Awards are judged by marketing and public relations professionals from community and technical colleges around the country.

Pierce College took home a record-breaking number of honors this year, earning four Gold Medals, five Silver Medals, and four Bronze medals. “Our team works so hard throughout the year, and it means a lot to be recognized by our peers for our efforts in design and communication, especially as we continue to perform our work remotely due to COVID-19,” said Director of Marketing and Communications Brian Benedetti. “I’m so proud of our team.”

Check out our award-winning work:

Gold Medals

Silver Medals

Bronze Medals

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.