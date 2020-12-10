Enjoy a Holiday Cheer UP

Don’t forget to support our local Village at Chambers Bay and Green Firs Towne Center businesses tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the Holiday CheerUP.

There will be special holiday displays in front of the businesses that people can enjoy as they drive by while staying safe in their own cars. Santa and his elves will be on hand, as will some favorite Disney and Marvel characters as well. Some businesses may also offer goodie bags to share safely with those who attend.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to participate and consider getting in on the cheer by adding some holiday decorations to your vehicle. You can also share in the holiday spirit by bringing a toy (or toys) for drop off in the collection boxes for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

Thanks to Dawn Morris, owner of Bishops Cut and Color, and Theresa Fouquette, owner of Bliss Ice Cream, who organized the event and to all the businesses who have been eager to contribute and participate.